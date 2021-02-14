ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Sunday summoned progress report on cases against illegal housing schemes, ARY News reported.

As per details, the anti-graft watchdog chairman has directed the concerned director generals (DGs) to submit the latest report of all mega corruption cases as well as cases of illegal housing societies so that progress on ongoing cases would be reviewed.

In a statement, he said all inquiries, complaints and investigations would be completed on merit.

Mega corruption cases against big fish should be taken to a logical conclusion so that looted money could be deposited in the national exchequer, he added.

The Chairman NAB directed the officers to work with due diligence and honesty.

On Jan.29, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to take measures on an emergency basis to end fraud with the people, especially the exploitation of overseas Pakistanis, in illegal housing schemes.

Presiding over a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that the common man is deprived of his life-long earnings through these illegal housing schemes, which needs to be stopped immediately.

