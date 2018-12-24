NAB to challenge Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal in Flagship case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday decided to challenge former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal in Flagship corruption reference, ARY News reported.

The decision to file an appeal in Flagship corruption reference was taken, in a meeting of NAB chaired by its Chairman Javed Iqbal here today, soon after the court acquitted Nawaz Sharif in Flagship reference.

“Challenge the accountability court verdict in Flagship corruption reference along with concrete proofs,” NAB chairman directed the officials.

Already disqualified for holding public office, Nawaz Sharif was however acquitted of all charges in the Flagship Investment case.

There was not enough evidence to convict Nawaz in the Flagship reference, thus he has been acquitted, the decision read.

The judge had reserved the verdict after completion of hearing in both the cases filed against three-time prime minister last week.

On December 7, the Supreme Court had directed the accountability court to conclude the cases by December 24, after previously granting it seven extensions to wrap up the references initiated by NAB.

The former premier, his daughter and her spouse were convicted by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference, one of the three references filed against members of the Sharif family, on July 6.

All three were released from jail after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended their prison terms.

The corruption references were filed in compliance with the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict last year.

