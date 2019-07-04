NAB challenges Babar Awan acquittal in Nandipur project reference

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday challenged acquittal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan and Justice (retd) Riaz Kiani in Nandipur power project reference, ARY News reported.

NAB has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court today against the decision of an accountability court.

The accountability watchdog pleaded to the high court to declare the trial court’s decision as void.

Babar Awan and Justice (retd) Riaz Kiani are main accused and the decision of their acquittal would have an adverse impact on the trial, the NAB petition said.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik in June 25 court verdict acquitted Babar Awan and Kiani and dismissed acquittal pleas of former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and other accused in the case.

In March, last year, Awan and the others were indicted in the case for causing delay in according approval to the project, which resulted in billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer.

Babar Awan had stated in his plea that the key witnesses, belonging to ministries of energy, cabinet division, and law and justice. He added there is not a shred of evidence that could show his involvement in any delay or negligence in the power project case.

The court granted his petition seeking he be exonerated from all charges leveled against him in the case.

