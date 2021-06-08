NAB challenges unceasing of bank accounts in Sharjeel Memon reference

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has challenged the accountability court’s decision of unceasing bank accounts in the Sindh High Court in a corruption reference, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The court has issued notices to Inam Akbar and other accused in a graft reference against People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon and others.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor argued in the court in Rs 5.76 billion corruption reference, accused Inam Akbar has been beneficiary of two billion rupees. “The accountability court has ignored the facts while ordering unceasing the bank accounts,” the NAB lawyer said.

“Who orders ceasing bank accounts,” Justice Adnan Chaudhry questioned. “Initially the Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal ceases accounts on indication of corruption,” National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said.

“After initiating the inquiry suspected bank accounts cease as per the law,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor pleaded for suspension of the accountability court’s order with regard to restoration of the bank accounts of accused Inam Akbar.

The bench issued notices to Inam Akbar and other accused over the matter.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon along with other accused facing charges of their alleged involvement in Rs 5.76 billion corruption in the Sindh Information Department.

The politician had been indicted in a graft case on February 15, 2018, over the accusation of awarding government advertisements at ‘exorbitant rates’ by abusing his powers.

