ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice retd Javed Iqbal on Sunday termed corruption as cancer in the society and said that the accountability watchdog is committed to rooting it out from the country, ARY NEWS reported.

“Corruption is the biggest hurdle in way of progress and prosperity in the country,” he said adding that a common man is deprived of his due right due to this menace in the society.

Shedding light on the NAB performance, the chairman said that the conviction rate in NAB cases is around 68.8 percent, which is most as compared to other accountability institutions in the country.

“We have recovered Rs 466 billion of the looted money and deposited it to the national exchequer,” he said adding that they had filed 1,230 corruption references.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 13, Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that bringing cases of white-collar crimes and mega corruption cases to a conclusion was among their top priority.

He said that the accountability watchdog received 53,643 complaints during the year 2019 and successfully resolved 42,760 of them.

“In 2018, we received 48,591 complaints and addressed all of them,” the NAB chairman said adding that the rise in complaints depicts confidence of the masses on the accountability watchdog.

He said that 1,308 complaints, 1,686 inquiries, and 609 investigations were resolved during the past year. “We have recovered Rs363 billion during the last two years and submitted them to the national exchequer,” Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said

