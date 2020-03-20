NAB chief gives go-ahead to setting up anti-corruption academy

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Friday gave the go-ahead to establishment of an anti-corruption academy to impart training to investigation officers, reported ARY News.

The bureau in a statement said the academy is aimed at training investigation officers dealing with graft cases.

The NAB chief said the bureau is the country’s largest anti-corruption institution whose duty is eliminate corruption from the country.

Read More: NAB moves SC against Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s bail

A meeting of the watchdog held in Islamabad in Jan this year with its chairman Justice retired Javed Iqbal in the chair was told that NAB filed 30 references in accountability courts and also froze assets of worth over 1646 million rupees.

It was informed that 45 accused persons in Modaraba scam including Mufti Ehsan-ul-Haq and Mufti Ibrar-ul-Haq were arrested.

An Accountability Court in Islamabad awarded 14 years sentence and a fine of 67 million rupees to Najam Ud Din and Ghulam Rasool Ayubi in Modaraba case

Read More: NAB chief vows to repatriate culprits involved in Modaraba scams via Interpol

Comments

comments