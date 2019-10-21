NAB forms committee to address concerns of business community

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has constituted a six-member committee to address the concerns of the business community.

According to the NAB, the committee comprises Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik, President Pakistan Federation of Chamber and Industry Daro Khan Achakzai, former President Bank Al-Falah Atif Bajwa, President Lahore Chamber and Industry Anjum Nisar, Chairman Millat Tractors Sikandar Mustafa Khan and Former Citizens-Police Liaison Committee Karachi Chief Jamil Yousuf.

The committee will present its recommendations to Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal which will be reviewed by a three-member committee under the supervision of the Deputy Chairman NAB.

Last week, an anti-money laundering cell was established by the bureau in the Islamabad office.

The newly-established anti-money laundering cell comprised five officers which are headed by Deputy General Operation Zahir Shah. The other members include the anti-corruption watchdog’s director Zafar Iqbal, additional director Mufti Abdul Haq, Jahanzaib and Sohail.

The specialized monitoring cell will also coordinate the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) secretariat and concerned stakeholders for curbing the financial crimes of illegal transfer of resources.

