NAB received over 75,000 complaints during two years: Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday said that the accountability watchdog has adopted an approach of unbiased accountability in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

“We are committed to eliminating corruption from the country,” he said while sharing the two-year performance of the accountability watchdog.

The chairman said that they received75,268 complaints during the past two years and resolved 66,838 of them. “2414 of these complaints were forwarded by the NAB authorities for further action,” he said adding that they had approved 1240 enquiries and completed 1220 enquiries during the past two years.

We gave a go-ahead to 432 investigations and completed 415 of them, he said adding that they filed corruption references in 332 cases and decisions were made on 270 of them.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 13, Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that bringing cases of white-collar crimes and mega corruption cases to a conclusion was among their top priority.

He said that the accountability watchdog received 53,643 complaints during the year 2019 and successfully resolved 42,760 of them.

“In 2018, we received 48,591 complaints and addressed all of them,” the NAB chairman said adding that the rise in complaints depicts confidence of the masses on the accountability watchdog.

He said that 1,308 complaints, 1,686 inquiries, and 609 investigations were resolved during the past year. “We have recovered Rs363 billion during the last two years and submitted them to the national exchequer,” Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said

