Important documents sent to NAB over rampant corruption in the past: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda in a press conference today blasted the opposition and their corrupt practices during previous tenures, ARY News reported.

The Minister said that people robbed the country blind just to gain personal monetary benefits, the national exchequer was depleted as a result.

Vawda also revealed that the government was handing over important documents related to past corruption which are and have already been submitted to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for further inquiries into the matter.

“The national exchequer was pillaged, looted and plundered in the past and tall buildings were erected by the ill-gotten money as a result,” said Vawda.

Directing his attention towards the detrimental state of affairs in Karachi after a day’s worth of rain, Vawda said: “The Sindh government’s incompetence is visible for the world to see, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has failed miserably in managing the affairs of the metropolis.”

He also said that the Federal Government is ready to help the provincial government in every possible way.

“There is a major problem in Karachi if it rain’s, and there is a problem in Karachi when it does not, the water crisis is a major issue in the megacity,” said Vawda.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Executive board sat together today (Wednesday) greenlighted 4 high-profile investigations to be carried out under the bureau in the future.

Investigations will be carried out against officials of the Ministry of Information, OGDCL, officials of the privatization commission and officials of the Galiyat Development Authority.

The Bureau has also been given a go-ahead on political personalities and their pending corruption inquiries against Khursheed Shah, Mehtab Abbasi, and others.

The National Accountability (NAB) Rawalpindi has recovered Rs 2.12 billion in the fake accounts case against erstwhile president Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported yesterday.

As per details, Chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal has accepted plea-bargain request of Asif Mehmood and Arif in Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh transmission funds corruption cases.

The anti-graft agency has maintained that the final petition for plea bargain will be submitted in the accountability court. The suspects – along with the Sindh officials – were involved in corruption through fake auctions, the NAB said.

The sources cited that the anti-graft watchdog body has already arrested 25 suspects in fake bank accounts case.

In the last hearing of the case in an accountability court, the physical remand of three accused, who had applied for plea bargain, in fake bank accounts case, was extended till July 31.

During the hearing, the judge had directed to wind up case against them as soon as possible. The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation officer has told that the requests of the accused were under process with the department.

