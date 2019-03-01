NAB launches corruption inquiry against MNA Nasir Iqbal

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday gave the go-ahead to an inquiry into corruption accusations against member of the National Assembly Nasir Iqbal, reported ARY News.

The anti-corruption watchdog received a complaint against the lawmaker over his alleged involvement in embezzlement of public funds by allowing the use of substandard material in development projects in his constituency, according to a statement.

The NAB executive board’s chairman will give a final approval for a probe against Iqbal.

Meanwhile, the bureau also approved an inquiry against a grade-20 government officer, Khalid Sher Dil, over alleged accumulation of assets disproportionate to his sources of income.

The NAB executive board will gave a final approval in this regard.

The NAB Lahore Director General said the bureau would continue making all-out efforts to curb white-collar crimes. NAB has been taking steps against corruption considering it a national obligation, he added.

Last month, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said it is the accountability watchdog’s top priority to take mega corruption cases to their logical end.

Chairing an important meeting, retired justice Iqbal reviewed performance of the prosecution and other relevant departments. He said corruption elements, who had fled abroad, will be brought back to the country.

The NAB chief called upon officers of his organization to perform their duties with honesty and as per law.

He informed that 54,344 complaints were received to NAB in the past 13 months. “All the complaints were thoroughly reviewed and 2125 complaints were approved for probe after scrutiny,” he added.

