NAB gets records in corruption inquiry against PML-N senator

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has received the records from the Senate finance wing in connection with the corruption inquiry initiated against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Kulsoom Perveen, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The anti-corruption watchdog has made progress in the corruption investigation against the PML-N senator Kulsoom Perveen after writing a letter to the Senate of Pakistan for getting financial records.

Senate sources said that the institution was provided with all records of Perveen’s salaries and other perks besides providing details of her foreign visits by the finance wing of the Upper House.

It is pertinent to mention here that the records had been sought by the NAB Quetta chapter which is holding an investigation into assets beyond known sources of income of PML-N senator Kulsoom Perveen.

Earlier on December 13, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched a new probe against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif over allegedly making illegal allotments in Cholistan Development Authority.

PML-N president and the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, is facing new inquiry from the anti-corruption watchdog over alleged illegal allotments in Cholistan Development Authority.

The anti-graft watchdog’s investigators have started collecting evidences of the illegal allotments. Sources said that NAB Lahore chapter summoned details from the provincial board of revenue, Cholistan Development Authority, deputy commission Bahawalpur and other officials.

Sharif is facing charges of illegal allotments of government land to blue-eyed persons while former lawmaker Balighur Rehman, Chaudhry Umar and various officials and employees are also accused in the case.

It emerged on December 3 that the executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given the approval to file six new corruption reference including an inquiry against former chief minister Sharif in Cholistan Development Authority case.

