NAB filed 600 corruption references in two years: Chairman

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said the anti-graft watchdog has filed 600 corruption references in various accountability courts during the last 22 months, ARY News reported on Friday.

While chairing a meeting to review the performance of operation, prosecution, research, awareness and prevention divisions of NAB, he said the antigraft watchdog has devised an effective anti-corruption strategy to eradicate the menace of corruption from society.

He was of the view that national and international institutions has hailed the performance of anti-corruption watchdog.

According to a Gallop survey 59 percent of people have confidence in National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he added.

The chairman noted that figures of complaints, inquiries, and investigations were almost double as compared to the same period of 2018 to 2019.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal visited NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office and reviewed the performance of the regional office.

Chairing the meeting Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal said the anti-graft watchdog was making sincere and strenuous efforts for eradication of corruption from the country.

He further said that taking white collar crimes cases of mega corruption to the logical conclusion was the top priority of the National Accountability Bureau.

