NAB daycare centre declared sub-jail to detain Sharif

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday shifted former premier Nawaz Sharif to its Lahore headquarter’s daycare centre that has been declared a sub-jail to detain him, ARY News reported.

An accountability court in Lahore earlier today granted 14-day physical remand of the PML-N supremo on a request by NAB that asked for his custody to interrogate him in connection with money laundering allegedly committed to purchase the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM).

NAB’s security personnel have been entrusted with the task of providing round-the-clock security to Sharif on the premises of the sub-jail. No unauthorised would be permitted to enter the premises.

The bureau’s investigators and other authorised officials could meet the former premier.

He will also have access to home-cooked food, which was previously denied to him in the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Sharif was incarcerated in the Kot Lakhpat Jail after his conviction in the Avenfield Reference. His daughter Maryam Nawaz was also in the same prison on judicial remand in connection with the CSM investigation.

NAB officials arrested the former prime minister from the jail this morning and subsequently presented him before the court. The court granted NAB’s plea for remand of Nawaz Sharif for questioning in the case.

Comments

comments