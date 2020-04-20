NAB decides to launch probe into sugar, wheat scandal: sources

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to launch an inquiry into the sugar and wheat scandals in wake of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reports, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

“Sugar and wheat crisis is a prime mega scandal and the anti-graft watching will not remain silent into the scam of billions of rupees,” said the NAB spokesperson.

The spokesperson added the anti-graft agency is thoroughly reviewing the sugar, wheat scandal and will conduct a transparent inquiry into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government earlier this month had made public reports of a high-level inquiry into the sugar and wheat crises that had hit the people hard across the country in January.

Under the stewardship of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Wajid Zia, two teams carried out a probe into the crises and furnished their reports to the prime minister upon completion for perusal. Prime Minister Khan went through the report before these were made public.

The report revealed PTI stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen, a brother of Food Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar, and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi are among the beneficiaries of the sugar crisis which took a serious toll on the people, especially the poor.

Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed legal action against those responsible for the sugar and wheat price hike after the detailed forensic reports.

Chairing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan said that he would take more action against the profiteers behind sugar, flour crisis after the detailed forensic report, which will come out on April 25.

“I fulfilled my promise with the nation by making reports public,” he said, adding that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reports on sugar and wheat crisis was released on his instruction.

