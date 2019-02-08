NAB decides to interrogate Rafique in jail over locomotives purchase

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday decided to interrogate former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique over purchase of 55 locomotives at exorbitant rates, ARY News reported.

According to details, the NAB found out that Rafique had approved purchasing of locomotives at excessive rates and decided to question the former minister in jail.

Sources said that only 10 of the 55 locomotives were in use, while 45 were redundant and their purchasing caused loss to the national exchequer.

The NAB investigators will move a plea in the accountability court in order to seek permission to question the ex-minister in the scam.

Saad Rafique is currently incarcerated along with his brother Salman Rafique in Paragon Housing scheme case.

Rafique and his brother were arrested on Dec 11 after the Lahore High Court rejected their bail plea. They have so far completed 53-day remand in the case. Khawaja brothers are currently being investigated by the accountability watchdog for alleged corruption in Paragon Housing Society case and accumulating wealth beyond known sources of income.

On Feb 1, the accountability court sent Rafique and his brother on a 14-day judicial remand to jail in the case. Rejecting the NAB’s plea for further physical remand of the siblings, the court instead granted 14-day judicial remand and sent them to jail.

NAB had launched an investigation into the alleged scam in November last year after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against the fraud committed by the housing society.

