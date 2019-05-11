NAB demands written-off, re-structured loans’ record from Ali Jahangir Siddiqui

LAHORE: Former Pakistani ambassador in Washington, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore three days ago and recorded his statement in accountability inquiry against him, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the NAB has demanded record of the written-off or re-structured loans of Siddiqui.

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui was also questioned about his business relations with former principal secretary to prime minister, Fawad Hassan Fawad and other members of the family, sources disclosed.

Ali Jahangir sought more time to submit a complete reply over the matter, sources added.

According to sources, a big sum of money was transferred in the account of Fawad Hassan Fawad a few days before appointment of Ali Jahangir as Pakistan’s envoy to the United States.

The accountability bureau investigating into the motives behind transfer of the money in Fawad’s account, sources further said.

The former ambassador facing charges of involvement in billions of rupees inside trading.

Mr Siddiqi was earlier, summoned to defend the alleged role of his company M/s Azgard Nine Limited (ANL), in the manipulation of shares that caused billions of rupees losses to the national exchequer.

NAB was probing affairs of the company with regard to siphoning off funds amounting to 23.7 million euros in 2008, which were used to purchase an Italian Company, Monte Bello SRL.

The NAB said the shares of a company named Agritech Limited were sold to various financial and government institutions at an inflated rate than the market to settle loan defaults. This resulted in a loss of Rs 40bn to a number of financial and government institutions.

