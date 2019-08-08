NAB Deputy Prosecutor General survives assassination attack in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Khan Abbasi narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per the details, Sardar Muzaffar Khan Abbasi was attacked in Sector I-8 Islamabad when unidentified people opened indiscriminate firing on him.

NAB deputy prosecutor general survived the attempt on his life. Police have registered a case and started a search for the culprits.

The anti-graft watchdog Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal taking notice of the incident has directed DG NAB Rawalpindi to immediately contact Inspector General (IG) Police Islamabad over the incident.

It must be noted that Sardar Muzafar Abbasi was a prosecutor in Panama Papers case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

