ISLAMABAD: Terming allegations levelled by Sindh government part of an organized and baseless propaganda campaign against the anti-graft watchdog, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday dismissed all its accusations in connection with NAB’s raid at Agha Siraj Durrani’s residence.



NAB spokesperson said that the anti-graft watchdog had conducted the search raid at the residence of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani after completing all the legal formalities and clarified that the officials did not misbehave with the Durrani’s family.

He said that NAB believed in self respect of every citizen and added that they had search warrants for Durrani’s residence.

Earlier, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on February 21, had conducted a six-hour search at the residence of Sindh Assembly speaker, Agha Siraj Durrani on Wednesday.

According to sources, five female members of the Durrani family were questioned in presence of female officers of NAB. Signatures were also taken from female members after their statements were recorded.

The documents seized by NAB included files for plots and other properties. Seized laptops also contained some information including those of foreign currency accounts, said the sources.

