NAB expands probe against federal minister Noorul Haq Qadri

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau has expanded a probe against Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The anti-graft watchdog has decided to inquire into alleged irregularities in Hajj advertising campaign, sources said.

The NAB will collect complete record of the advertising campaign for Hajj during past two years, according to the sources. The accountability bureau will also collect the record from the advertising agencies and the Press Information Department (PID), sources said.

The NAB has decided to scrutinize the Hajj advertising campaign after allegations of irregularities, sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had earlier authorized conducting verfication of a complaint regarding power abuse, against the minister over his alleged involvement in renting out a government building to his business partner.

According to sources, the complaint cell of NAB will collect complete information of the assets of the religious affairs minister Noorul Haq Qadri.

After verification of complaints an inquiry could be launched against the minister.

