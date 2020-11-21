Misuse of govt’s vehicles: NAB to file another reference against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has all set to file another reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in a case pertaining to the illegal use of bulletproof cars imported for a conference of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), ARY News reported.

According to NAB sources, a fresh reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other personalities will be filed in an accountability court next week.

The sources said that as many as 73 security and bulletproof vehicles had been bought for the guests of a SAARC meeting in 2016. The bulletproof cars had been used by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Nawaz Sharif had caused a financial loss of over Rs 1.95 billion to the national kitty by misusing the government’s vehicles.

Earlier on November 20, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had concluded its inquiry against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) plots allotment case.

Sources had said that the combined investigation team (CIT) forwarded the inquiry report to the director-general of the anti-corruption watchdog. The prosecution wing will give its legal opinion over the CIT’s inquiry report in the forthcoming regional board meeting.

The complaint of misappropriation in allotment of LDA plots had been reported on April 3 – 2000 against then chief minister Nawaz Sharif as he allegedly provided an exemption for the plots with the nexus of LDA director-general.

