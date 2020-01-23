NAB to file another reference against former SBCA DG

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file another reference against former Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director general (DG) Manzoor Qadir Kaka over what it described as illegal appointments, ARY News reported.

According to NAB sources, then SBCA’s selection had approved to appoint 35 people but Manzoor Qadir Kaka had recruited additional 1180 people illegally from 2009 to 2015.

Appointment letters had been issued to such 250 people who had not even applied for any job, the sources added.

The NAB authorities have sought details about the officials recruited during the tenure of Manzoor Qadir from the SBCA.

Last year on September 7, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initiated a thorough investigation into the record corruption in Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

The anti-corruption watchdog had summoned SBCA director-general on September 12 and had directed to present complete records of seven towns and Hyderabad region.

The DG SBCA had also asked to present a report over the permissions granted for the construction of illegal wedding halls and other buildings on welfare plots.

