NAB to file references against LDA, housing society officials

LAHORE: The Lahore division of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accorded filing of two references against officials of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the Public Health Engineering Cooperative Housing Society.

According to details, the reference will be filed against the LDA and a housing society for their alleged involvement in commericialisation fee fraud and illicit allotment of plots, respectively.

“The executive board of NAB, Lahore, decided to file a supplementary reference against (10 or so) LDA officials for misusing authority and gaining illegal advantages by corrupt means which caused financial loss to the national exchequer worth millions,” said a bureau spokesman.

As per NAB charges, the LDA officials embezzled the government funds in the name of commercialisation fees which incurred a loss of millions to national exchequer.

Moreover, in the case of Public Health Engineering Cooperative Housing Society, its former president Hafiz Sarfraz Anwar and former general secretary Malik Sajjad Haider purportedly tricked the public by allotting a number of commercial plots through illegal transfer of plots mortgaged with LDA, the NAB official said.

Last week, Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said a corruption free Pakistan and the arrest of most wanted suspects is on the cards. While addressing the session, Justice (r) Iqbal said “NAB will transform Pakistan into a corruption free nation and mega corruption scandals will reach a logical end.”

