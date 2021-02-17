NAB files reference against PPP’s Jam Khan Shoro, 17 others

HYDERABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a corruption reference against Pakistan People’s Party leader Jam Khan Shoro in an illegal land allotment case, ARY News reported.

According to details, the anti-graft watchdog has nominated Jam Khan Shoro his brother and 16 others in the reference.

The NAB has nominated 15 officers of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and the revenue department.

The reference includes Sindh MPA Jam Khan Shoro, Master Kran Khan Shoro, Kashif Shoro, the chairman Town Committee Qasimabad, Hyderabad, District Officer, Revenue, Shahnawaz Soomro, Assistant Commissioner, Qasimabad, Hyderabad, Akhtar Ali Sheikh, Mukhtiarkar, Qasimabad, Hyderabad, Ali Zulfikar Memon, Mukhtiarkar, Qasimabad Hyderabad and others.

Jam Khan Shoro, a PPP leader, facing inquiries in illegal allotment of land in Jamshoro district. The PPP leader was allegedly involved in land grabbing of 20-acre land.

Shoro was summoned last by the NAB on October 21 by the NAB for quizzing over the charges.

