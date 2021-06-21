NAB finalises reference against PML-N’s Khawaja Asif

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has finalised assets beyond known sources of income reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Asif has been accused of making assets while holding public offices from 1991 till date.

According to the reference, the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approved an inquiry against Khawaja Asif on September 4, 2018, and he was arrested on December 29, last year, after the inquiry into accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income.

Khawaja Asif’s total assets were recorded at Rs5.1 million in 1993 but after holding the various public offices his assets recorded a sharp increase and were recorded at Rs404 million, the reference states.

The PML-N lawmaker earned Rs210.3 million during the period between 1987 to 2018 and showed expenses of over Rs430 million.

Read more: LHC judge declines to hear Khawaja Asif bail plea

The reference further states that, PML-N Leader Khawaja Asif bought several properties under the names of his family members and made investments.

Despite declaring the main sources of his income from Dubai, he failed to provide any documentary proof and refrain from answering the allegations regarding money laundering during the investigations.

The sources said and added that the reference has been dispatched to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) headquarters for final approval.

After the approval from the Chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal, the reference will be filed against the PML-N stalwart in the accountability court.

Comments

comments