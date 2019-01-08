NAB arrests former DPO Gujrat over corruption charges in police funds

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has made a key arrest in a case related to corruption in the funds of the Gujrat Police, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the NAB’s spokesperson, former district police officer (DPO) Gujrat Kamran Mumtaz was arrested over graft charges in the police funds.

“Kamran Mumtaz remained DPO Gujrat from 2015 to 2016, when the mega corruption case in the police funds surfaced,” the NAB’s spokesman said.

The former DPO is accused of embezzlement of rs 550 millions in the police funds, through bogus petrol billing, fake allowances.

The accused will be presented in the court for a physical remand tomorrow, the spokesperson of the anti-graft watchdog said.

The accountability watchdog, on December 1 last year, had arrested Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rai Ijaz Ahmad in the same case.

The Sindh police’s top cop was detained from Shahrahe Faisal area of the metropolis.

Ijaz, who is former Lahore chief traffic officer (CTO), is facing charges of misappropriation of Rs700 million in the police funds while he was posted in Punjab, NAB had said in its statement.

“More arrests to follow after Rai Ijaz’s detention in the scam”, said NAB’s spokesperson. However, the anti-graft watch has also arrested suspended district accounts officer of Gujrat, director budget food department Lahore and others accused in the scandal.

Arrested police official belongs to former Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Saleemi’s group, sources revealed.

Comments

comments