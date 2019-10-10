NAB gives clean chit to former Sindh minister in illegal plot allotment case

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given clean chit to former minister of Sindh Jam Khan Shoro in KDA plots allotment inquiry, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Former local government minister Jam Khan Shoro appeared before a bench of Sindh High Court (SHC) today.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the accountability bureau didn’t find any evidence against former minister Shoro in an inquiry about illegal allotment of KDA plots in Karachi.

The prosecutor also told the bench that a letter has been dispatched to the NAB headquarters for winding up inquiry against Jam Khan Shoro.

The NAB council requested the court grant time to the bureau until reply of the letter sent to the NAB headquarters.

The bench adjourned hearing of the case till November 07.

A bench of Sindh High Court had extended interim bail of Jam Khan Shoro in August in NAB inquiry.

On a question from the bench about the period of completion of inquiry against Shoro, the prosecutor responded the court that it will be completed within two months.

The bench ordered NAB to complete the inquiry by October 09.

Earlier, the NAB prosecutor had told the court that three different inquiries were being carried out against the former local government minister including illegal allotment of 62 government plots in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

