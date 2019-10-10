NAB team to grill Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: sources

LAHORE: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team to grill former incarcerated prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, next week, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The permission to quiz the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo in an ongoing probe related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills case was given by an accountability court. NAB Prosecutor, Hafiz Asad Awan pleaded the NAB court to allow them to grill former PM, which was accepted by the court.

The move comes after the bureau found documents confirming him as beneficiary in the mills.

It may be noted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and Yousaf Abbas are already being investigated in the reference by the accountability bureau.

Elder Sharif was made part of Chaudhry Sugar Mills investigation, in the month of August, by the NAB.

According to sources, the NAB had reportedly traced numerous telegraphic transfers (TTs) from foreign countries to Nawaz Sharif’s account.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case:

In a press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said the Sharif Family had used Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

During the probe, it was revealed that a $15 million loan was taken on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired, the special assistant claimed. He had added that the loan was never transferred to Pakistan as shown by the record of the State Bank of Pakistan.

He had said more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

