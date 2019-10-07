NAB team to grill Shehbaz Sharif about assets, LWMC scam at Lahore residence tomorrow

LAHORE: A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to visit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif’s house tomorrow to investigate him in cases related to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and assets beyond known sources of income, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the sources with the NAB, the younger Sharif has been informed about the visit of the accountability team to his Model Town residence for the probe in the aforesaid cases.

The spokesman of the Sharif Family, Attaullah Tarar has said the PML-N president has received NAB’s notice and he is carrying out a consultation with his legal team in this regard.

The anti-graft watchdog had previously summoned him on Aug 23 but he didn’t turn up before it owing to a back injury.

The corruption watchdog had prepared a questionnaire comprising seven questions for the PML-N president.

Read more: NAB apprehends GM Lahore Waste Management Company

Sources relayed the questions that the PML-N leader was to face pertained to a summary about setting up of the company, the purpose behind its establishment and award of the company’s tender without following legal procedure.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, such acts on the part of the former chief minister caused a loss to the provincial exchequer.

Comments

comments