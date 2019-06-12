Court reserves verdict over plea seeking Hamza’s physical remand

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the NAB’s plea to hand over Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on physical remand in money laundering and assets beyond means.

Admin Judge of the NAB court Jawadul Hassan heard the case.

At the outset of the hearing, NAB prosecutor informed the court that the PML-N leader has failed to disclose the means from which he received money.

As many as Rs 500mn were transferred into his account from an undisclosed source, he continued in his arguments.

The bureau needs to investigate Hamza Shehbaz in this regard and pleased the court to grant his physical remand.

Hamza’s counsel in his arguments said the NAB failed in providing evidence to justify his client’s arrest.

He said the government is politically victimizing the opposition leader of country’s largest province’s assembly.

The honourable judge after hearing the arguments from both sides reserved his verdict in the plea.

Amid Hamza Shehbaz’s court appearance, strict security measures have been placed. The roads going to the judicial complex have been closed by putting barbwires.

On Tuesday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Hamza Shehbaz after the Lahore High Court had dismissed his bail petitions in three cases.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, dismissed the petitions after the PML-N leader’s lawyer requested it to allow him to withdraw the applications in the cases related to Saaf Pani Company, Ramazan Sugar Mills and assets.

Hamza, who appeared before the bench to request an extension in his bail which expired today, was arrested by a NAB team from the court premises following the dismissal of the bail.

The NAB team left with him for the Thokar Niaz Baig office of the corruption watchdog.

