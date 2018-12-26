NAB summons Hamza Shehbaz today

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz, to appear before it on Wednesday (today) in assets beyond means case and Saaf Pani scam.

As per details, Hamza Shehbaz has been asked to appear before the officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore division at 1:00 pm today, in a case pertaining to owing assets beyond their known sources of income.

Punjab assembly opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz is alleged in another case pertaining to financial irregularities in the Saaf Pani Company.

He also had recorded his statement with the bureau on the charges against him.

Earlier this month, officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had offloaded leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz from a foreign airline’s flight at Lahore airport.

Hamza was traveling to Doha when he was made to disembark from the flight at the Allama Iqbal International airport.

Sources confirmed that the PML-N leader was offloaded from the flight because of a NAB case pending against him.

