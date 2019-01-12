NAB have no links with politics, any political party: Justice Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has said the bureau has no political links to any group or political party, ARY News reported.

Speaking on Saturday Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said taking the mega corruption cases to their logical end is one of his foremost priorities.

Chairman NAB said that corruption has penetrated in the country to become a cancerous wound and removing it from its roots is key requirement of the time.

NAB Chairman said that steps are being taken to curb money laundering and promised to return the looted and laundered money back to Pakistan.

He denied any link of the accountability bureau with politics, any group or political party,” The NAB is only associated with Pakistan,” Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said.

He said the bureau arrested 503 persons under corruption charges in last one year and 440 of them facing references in courts.

There is no example in past years when cases in such a big number filed in accountability courts.

He said that 1211 corruption references with a value of 900 billion rupees’ being heard by the accountability courts presently.

A timeline of 10 months’ has been fixed to conclude the white collar mega corruption cases, he further said.

He also urged for utilizing all resources for arrest of the fugitive and proclaimed offenders in corruption cases.

