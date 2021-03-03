ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday announced to shut inquiries against the former finance minister Ishaq Dar and former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province Akram Khan Durrani besides approving another reference against CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout issued by the NAB, the accountability watchdog’s meeting headed by Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal approved the decisions during the executive board meeting.

The watchdog shut down the inquiries against Ishaq Dar, JUI-F leader Akram Durrani and chairman FBR over lack of evidence against them.

The NAB further said that it has decided to form a committee regarding the PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in the United States, which would review the decision to shut down the hotel.

The accountability watchdog also approved references against former Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Imtiaz Inayat and Director General Parks Liaquat Qaimkhani, besides also approving investigations against other CDA officials.

On February 28, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice retd Javed Iqbal on Sunday said that those who remained untouched in the past were probed by the accountability watchdog in his tenure.

Read More: Uneasy Ishaq Dar skips question on returning to Pakistan during interview

“They have been asked about illegal acts, assets beyond income and measures that caused losses to the national exchequer as per the law,” said the chairman.

He said that the accountability watchdog believes in zero corruption and 100 percent prosperity policy. “It is owing to this policy that we are able to deposit Rs487 billion of looted money to the national exchequer during the past three years,” Justice retd Javed Iqbal said.

Comments

comments