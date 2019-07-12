NAB decides to launch inquiry against Imtiaz Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday decided to launch an inquiry against Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh over illegal allotment of land, ARY News reported.

According to NAB sources, the provincial minister was involved in allotting 30 acres of land in Korangi, Karachi.

The PPP leader with the help of Board of Revenue officials caused a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

An anti-corruption case was also registered against Imtiaz Sheikh in 2005 for land grabbing.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NAB finalised reference against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh’s former minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar and set it for approval from the executive board.

This was stated by the NAB prosecutor in the hearing of the bail plea filed by Lanjar in the Sindh High Court.

“Investigation against the former minister has been completed, reference has been sent for the approval”, the prosecutor said.

On last hearing of the case, the Investigation Officer (IO) of the National Accountability Bureau had informed the court that investigation against Lanjar was underway and had sought time for filing the reference in the scam.

