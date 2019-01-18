NAB ordered to complete inquiry against KDA’s officer in a month

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete its inquiry against the Additional Director Karachi Development Authority (KDA) within a month, ARY News reported on Friday.

Hearing a case related to alleged graft charges against KDA’s Additional Director Agha Tariq Pathan, Justice Umar Sial, remarked that the NAB will not be allowed to drag inquires against individuals for too long.

The NAB’s prosecutor in his arguments in the court said, despite being an employee of grade 4, Mr Tariq was exercising powers of four positions of 19th scale.

“A file stating personal record of Tariq Pathan is missing from the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) record to justify his appointment,” he continued.

The documents of the promotion are fake, for which the file has been misplaced, the NAB’s prosecutor said, to this Pathan’s counsel said that his client is innocent and termed allegations of the anti-graft watchdog body as ‘baseless’.

Mr Justice Sial while addressing to the NAB prosecutor said, the bureau will not be allowed to drag inquires and ordered to complete inquiry against Tariq Pathan within a month.

