NAB decides to shut inquiry against PML-N leader over ‘lack of evidence’

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday announced to shut an inquiry against PML-N leader and former provincial minister Rana Mashhood over lack of evidence against him in a Youth Festival case, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, a recommendation to shut the inquiry against the former provincial minister has been sent to the NAB chairman. “No evidence of Rana Mashhood’s involvement in the case has emerged during the probe,” they said.

According to a NAB document, an official Waseem Ahmed became an approver against Rana Mashhood in the case, blaming the PML-N leader for making illegal payments during the Youth Festival.

The sources said that Rana Mashhood was a provincial minister for sports and youth affairs during the Youth Festival in 2013-14. However, after lack of evidence against him, the NAB has decided to shut a case against him after letters written under mutual legal assistance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approved the closure of various corruption inquiries over lack of evidence in November 2019.

A declaration has been released by the anti-corruption watchdog that stated the closure of various inquiries into alleged financial irregularities against individuals from different organisations.

The declaration stated that the executive board in its session held under the chair of NAB chief Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal approved closure of a number of corruption inquiries against many individuals including National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) general manager Imran Taj, Vice-Chancellor of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur Professor Dr Parveen Shah, officers from Karachi Development Authority (KDA), revenue board, irrigation department and Sindh government.

