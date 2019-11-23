ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached the interior ministry to place JUI-F leader Akram Durrani’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

In this regard, the sources said, the country’s top corruption buster has penned a letter to the interior ministry fearing that Akram Durrani is facing corruption charges.

The bureau has requested the ministry to place his name on the ECL as he might fly abroad to escape corruption charges.

On the last hearing of Durrani’s case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking another extension in his bail, the NAB officials had submitted a report in the case and not opposed his bail plea.

Sources quoting the NAB report had said that it was submitted with the IHC that the bureau has only issued warrants for the personal secretary of Durrani. “No warrants are issued for the arrest of Akram Durrani and his family members,” said the report adding that the NAB issues warrant of a person only if it wants to arrest him.

Read more: Akram Durrani approaches IHC for extension in bail

Akram Durrani has served as the Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from 2002 to 2007. He served as federal minister for Housing and Works, in the Abbasi cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had ordered an inquiry against Akram Khan Durrani over misuse of power and illegal allotment of plots.

Durrani was re-elected to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) from Constituency PK-90 (Bannu-IV) in general election of 2018.

On October 2, 2018, Durrani became the leader of the opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

