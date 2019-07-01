NAB widens its investigation against PML-N’s Rana Mashood

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to widen the ambit of its investigation against Punjab’s former minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashood, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Mashood facing inquiry in a matter related to alleged corruption in Punjab Sports Festival.

The anti-graft watchdog body has summoned details of Mashood’s bank accounts, assets details from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other concerned departments.

The details of the vehicles being owned by the PML-N leader has been also sought from the Excise department of Punjab.

The NAB has asked Rana Mashood to appear before it on July 8.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched a probe into alleged misappropriation of millions of rupees of the Punjab Youth Festival in 2011 and 2012. It is likely to investigate the PML-N leader in this case.

Read more: PML-N leader Rana Mashood restrained from flying abroad

Earlier, on June 21, the bureau had arrested former DG Sports Board Punjab Usman Anwer in the case.

He has been accused of violating the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules in awarding contracts worth millions of rupees.

