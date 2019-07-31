ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Executive board sat together today (Wednesday) greenlighted 4 high-profile investigations to be carried out under the bureau in the future, ARY News reported.

Investigations will be carried out against officials of the Ministry of Information, OGDCL, officials of the privatization commission and officials of the Galiyat Development Authority.

The Bureau has also been given a go-ahead on political personalities and their pending corruption inquiries against Khursheed Shah, Mehtab Abbasi, and others.

The National Accountability (NAB) Rawalpindi has recovered Rs 2.12 billion in the fake accounts case against erstwhile president Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported yesterday.

As per details, Chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal has accepted plea-bargain request of Asif Mehmood and Arif in Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh transmission funds corruption cases.

The anti-graft agency has maintained that the final petition for plea bargain will be submitted in the accountability court. The suspects – along with the Sindh officials – were involved in corruption through fake auctions, the NAB said.

The sources cited that the anti-graft watchdog body has already arrested 25 suspects in fake bank accounts case.

In the last hearing of the case in an accountability court, the physical remand of three accused, who had applied for plea bargain, in fake bank accounts case, was extended till July 31.

During the hearing, the judge had directed to wind up case against them as soon as possible. The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation officer has told that the requests of the accused were under process with the department.

