ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said Tuesday in order to expedite reference hearings in accountability courts the prosecution needs to file pleas, ARY News reported.

Prosecution Division of NAB needs to file pleas for about 1,230 pending accountability cases to arraign them in accountability courts, said Justice (r) Iqbal chairing a session today on NAB performance.

He said all the cases of white-collar crimes and mega corruption will be concluded on merit and absconders will be brought back, to face their cases, using all the possible avenues.

Corruption is cancer whose only remedy is to remove it surgically, said the chairman of the accountability watchdog.

Those who have embezzled billions in corruption will find themselves cornered by law which will eventually find approach them with due course.

Separately, the Sindh High Court (SHC) directed NAB to complete an asset inquiry against former Sindh minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and others at the earliest.

A two-judge bench of the high court directed the bureau to submit a progress report in this regard by December 24.

The court further extended the interim bail granted since 2017 to Lanjar, Khan Bahadur and Hassan Effendi until next hearing.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor stated that the national graft buster’s regional office had sent the inquiry for approval to the NAB headquarters that has returned it raising objections. He said the bureau is now conducting the inquiry in light of these objections, for which more time is needed.

At the previous hearing, the court had asked NAB prosecutor Ubaidullah Abro to explain why the bureau has not yet filed the reference in the case and how much more time it needed to do the same.

