NAB summons JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman’s close aides on Dec 10

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued call-up notice to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s close aides while making progress in an investigation into corruption allegations, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s close aides including Gul Asghar and Noor Asghar have been summoned by NAB investigators on December 10. The accused persons are facing charges of possessing assets beyond known sources of income and their alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

Both accused have been directed to appear at 11:00 am on December 10 where he will be questioned by a combined investigation team of the anti-corruption watchdog, the call-up obtained by ARY News stated.

Earlier on September 22, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter had summoned Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on October 1 in assets beyond means case.

However, the religiopolitical party’s JUI-F had claimed that its supremo had not received any notice from the anti-graft watchdog.

The accountability watchdog had initiated an inquiry against JUI-F chief in assets beyond means case, sources privy to the development told ARY News.

