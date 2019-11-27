Web Analytics
NAB Karachi to hold open court tomorrow

NAB Karachi

KARACHI: Officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Karachi will hold an open court on Thursday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

NAB Director General, Karachi, Brig (R) Farooq Nasir will attend the open court to hear complaints of people.

According to a NAB spokesperson, the open court would be held between 11 am to 1 pm on Thursday at the bureau’s regional office in the province.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on Tuesday arrested eight officials of the irrigation department on charges of corruption and misuse of powers in Islamabad.

Read More: NAB arrests eight officials of irrigation dept for corruption

NAB sources said that the anti-graft watchdog took the suspects into custody after the Supreme Court had rejected their bail plea.

Among the arrested include Engineer West division Ayaz Soomro, SDO Ghulam Nabi, former Engineer Sher-o-Seer and SDO Ali Gull.

Comments

comments

