KARACHI: The regional board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has decided to file five references besides taking the decision to convert a previous inquiry into an investigation, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A session of the anti-corruption watchdog’s regional board in Karachi reviewed the ongoing inquiries, investigation and operational matters.

It has been decided to file a corruption reference against a firm over fraud in a housing project. More than 251 persons are nominated in the scam case while the total amount of corruption money is Rs308 million.

The anti-corruption watchdog will file a reference against S M Karim Housing over a scam in the Gulshan-e-Elahi project. It was briefed that the accused Adam Jokhio and Laal Muhammad were allegedly involved in the financial scam.

The NAB regional board also exchanged views on 400-acre government land of West District in Gond Pass. The board decided to file a reference for the approval of the concerned authority. It was learnt that the allocation of 400-acre government land in District East was illegal.

The accused have caused a financial loss to the national exchequer and the anti-graft watchdog will scrutinise the records of transactions worth millions.

The institution will file a reference against Khalid Solangi and others over a financial fraud with the citizens. A supplementary reference will be filed against Noman Ali and Shafiq on the charges of fake flying invoices.

The regional board decided to convert a previous inquiry against the former secretary of the Sindh Assembly into an investigation.

Moreover, the participants of the session praised the successful probe into mega corruption cases by the combined investigation teams of the institution. The NAB Director-General (DG) expressed aims to continue efforts for retrieving the looted money and government land.

