Housing scandal: NAB summons Khawaja Asif again on July 17

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif again on July 17 as he failed to satisfy the joint investigation team when being questioned in Sialkot’s Kent View Housing Society scandal, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that Khawaja Asif gave incomplete answers of the NAB’s questionnaire, whereas, he failed to satisfy the joint investigation team despite being appeared before them today.

Asif has been questioned for the sale of 137 canal land during the interrogation session today. The PML-N leader replied that he has provided a complete record to the anti-corruption watchdog and sold the land after complete verification of its documents.

Read: Govt land illegally occupied by Khawaja Asif’s relative retrieved: sources

The investigators also asked him to provide details of his income sources which he had invested in the construction of the housing society. To this, he answered that the details of his savings were also given in his particulars provided to NAB.

The investigators said that the records acquired by the institution have not matched with the particulars provided by the politician. However, Asif insisted that his records were accurately compiled and anyone could verify its credibility.

Later, the anti-graft watchdog provided another questionnaire to Khawaja Asif which sought more details of his income sources besides asking him to appear before the investigators again on July 17 at 11:00 am along with the required documents.

The former federal minister was accused of illegally building a private housing scheme, Kent View Housing Society, in Sialkot.

