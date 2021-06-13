NAB to produce Khursheed Shah’s son before court tomorrow

SUKKUR: The arrested son of Sindh’s ruling party MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah will be produced before a Sukkur accountability court tomorrow (Monday) to get a judicial remand for assets-beyond-means case probe, ARY News learned Sunday.

Farrukh Shah, Sindh lawmaker, who surrendered himself on the orders of the local court and presented himself for NAB’s custody is slated to go before the court tomorrow.

Earlier yesterday it was reported that the former opposition leader Khursheed Shah’s son Farrukh Shah had surrendered himself before the accountability court in Sukkur in assets beyond income case.

A member of provincial assembly (MPA) Farrukh Shah, the son of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah has been among 18 accused in 1.23 billion rupees accountability reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

READ: Khursheed Shah’s son surrenders to court in assets reference

Farrukh Shah had filed a bail petition in the Supreme Court. The top court had directed him to surrender within three days besides assuring his presence in the hearing of assets beyond income reference.

PPP Leader Khursheed Shah has spent 21 months in detention after being arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog’s Sukkur chapter on September 18, 2019.

