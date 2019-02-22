NAB summons KP speaker, others on 26th

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday summoned the provincial legislature’s speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and former chief secretary Amjad Ali Khan in connection with an inquiry into a graft case.

The bureau has also summoned Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman Dr Attaur Rahman.

They have been directed to turn up on Feb 26 to record their statement.

Earlier this week, the corruption watchdog launched inquiry against Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, the KP assembly speaker and former chief secretary for allegedly misusing their powers.

According to media reports, the federal minister has been accused of misusing his powers as KP chief minister, Ghani as Minister for Higher Education and Amjad Ali Khan as the chief secretary during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s previous stint in power in the establishment of the Institute of Applies Sciences and Technology, Haripur.

Last year in Sept, NAB had approved a graft inquiry against Khattak. However, no details regarding the case were provided.

According to a notification released, inquiries against Khattak along with Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar were approved.

Khattak served as the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the PTI-led government from 2013 to 2017. He is presently heading the Ministry of Defence in the centre.

