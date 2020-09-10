LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore chapter has made major progress in assets beyond income case after recovering cash and prize bonds worth Rs330 million from the residence of a retired Grade-16 government employee, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The NAB officials told media that they have recovered Rs330 million cash and prize bonds from the residence of a retired government employee, Khawaja Waseem, during a raid conducted in connection with the assets beyond known sources of income case.

The officials have arrested Khawaja Waseem who was a former Grade-16 employee of Lahore’s Excise and Taxation Department. It emerged that the investigators found evidence of more than Rs220 millions worth assets of Khawaja Waseem, however, he failed to prove the sources of income.

During the investigation, the institution traced more than Rs190 million worth cash and prize bonds owned by his wife. According to NAB Lahore, Khawaja Waseem had taken advantage of the amnesty scheme in 2018 to white millions of rupees despite being ineligible for the scheme.

Moreover, the investigators also detected the transfer of funds up to more than Rs220 million in his bank accounts from a foreign country during the period of 2013 to 2017. The accused person has failed to prove the sources of fund transfers from the foreign country. Waseem has been produced before an accountability court after arrested by the NAB officials, said the spokesperson.

