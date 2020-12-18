NAB Lahore marks 20 years with corruption references totaling over Rs1T

LAHORE: The Lahore chapter of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) marked 20 years in 2020 wherein according to the institution it filed corruption references to the tune of over Rs1 trillion, ARY News reported on Friday.

It noted that since its inception, 78,510 people have reached out to seek its help with 41,288 people just in the past 5 years.

In the last five years, people turned to NAB Lahore for their grievance redressal more than two times than the preceding 15 years. That is 250 per cent more than 15 years before.

In the 2016-2020 period, the accountability watchdog based in Lahore made references of over Rs67.76 billion, the report it rolled out today said.

NAB Lahore noted said the year 2011 was its least performing year with only Rs140 million worth of references filed while in terms of people approaching the accountability watchdog it was year 2000 which marked only 269 complaints in total.

Separately in Sindh province, the provincial government sought details of the government officials and employees who have secured a plea bargain deal with the NAB to escape from proceedings in corruption cases.

According to details, the provincial government has issued a form to separate departments, seeking details of the officials who secured a plea bargain deal with the NAB.

The departments have been directed to fill the form and return it within two days.

