Three-year performance report shows growing ‘confidence of masses in NAB’

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore chapter on Wednesday released a report on its three-year performance, showing that confidence of masses in the accountability watchdog has increased to 220 percent during the period, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the NAB Lahore spokesman, the confidence of the masses in the NAB was evident from the 33,911 complaints registered with the accountability watchdog during the period from October 2017 to October 2020, which is more than 200 percent of the complaints filed during the same period in the past.

“Rs 15.81 billion have been recovered by the NAB under the plea bargain deals besides also recovering an amount of Rs 53.52 billion during the period,” the spokesman said.

He said that the accountability drive by the authorities provided relief to 58,790 affectees.

The NAB further said that it had filed references in cases involving corruption around Rs 73.23 billion and in all of the cases filed by them, 78 percent of the accused were convicted by the courts.

“We arrested 655 people during the past three years for their role in corrupt practices,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on September 13 said that bringing cases of white-collar crimes and mega corruption cases to a conclusion was among their top priority.

He said that the accountability watchdog received 53,643 complaints during the year 2019 and successfully resolved 42,760 of them.

“In 2018, we received 48,591 complaints and addressed all of them,” the NAB chairman said adding that the rise in complaints depicts the confidence of the masses in the accountability watchdog.

He said that 1,308 complaints, 1,686 inquiries, and 609 investigations were resolved during the past year. “We have recovered Rs363 billion during the last two years and submitted them to the national exchequer,” Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said.

The NAB chairman further said that the conviction rate in NAB cases currently stood at 68.8 percent and since its formation, the accountability watchdog has recovered the looted amount of Rs 466.069 billion.

Comments

comments