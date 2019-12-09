NAB launches inquiry against PML-N lawmaker Javed Latif

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif over alleged misuse of power, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the details, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) senior leader stands accused of making billions of rupees’ assets in the name of his family members under section 9 (a) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO 1999).

In this regard, the record from concerned departments including, Revenue, LDA, DCs and Banks have bas been sought, sources said.

The assets of MNA Javed Latif rapidly increased after coming into politics, the sources within NAB said and added that Javed Latif, before coming into politics owned a 12-marla inherited house in Habib Colony, Sheikhupura, which has now had been extended up to 1.5 acres.

Anti-corruption unit seizes properties owned by MNA Javed Latif's relatives

Earlier this year, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart’s relatives who owned properties worth 120 million in Sheikhupura were seized by the Anti-Corruption Unit.

Member National Assembly Javed Latif’s relatives who owned 30 canal and 16 marla’s in Sheikhupura were revealed as the owners of the property.

The anti-corruption unit had handed over the seized land to the Punjab Co-operative Board for Liquidation (PCBL).

