Suspicious transactions: NAB launches another inquiry against Khawaja Asif

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif and others over alleged suspicious transactions, ARY News reported.

Sources said the corruption watchdog launched the probe on the basis of a complaint regarding suspicious transactions under the garb of export of rice against a firm, Tariq Mir & Co, reportedly owned by the former federal minister.

They said the bureau has sought licence details of the firm as well as data of people doing export business under the banner of the company. It has summoned Muhammad Usman, Anwarur Rehman and others associated with the firm for questioning.

It is noteworthy that Khawaja Asif is already facing a NAB probe for allegedly illegally building a private housing scheme, Kent View Housing Society, in Sialkot. He has been asked to provide the money trail of the funds invested in the scheme.

